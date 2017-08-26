10 Common Misconceptions You Probably Believed In

False knowledge, misconceptions and superstitions have always been here with us from the start of time.

If you don’t believe me, you can read our blog about the products that we thought we beneficial for starters.

These misconceptions are everywhere. Some of them are even taught to us by our own teachers.

So, without further ado. Here are some misconceptions that you probably (still) believe in.

10 Misconceptions That You Probably Still Believe In

This list is in no particular order.

The Great Wall of China Is Visible On The Moon

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

Some of us are taught back in our elementary days of this amazing fact (misconception).

Astronomers from NASA and even Astronauts will disprove this.

Try using Google Maps instead.

You’d Go Blind If You Look Directly To A Solar Eclipse

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

Our parents may have taught us to wear sunglasses when we are watching a solar eclipse.

But is it true? That you’d go blind when you stare at it directly? The answer is: Yes and No.

During totality, you cannot see the eclipse that clearly when you wear your sunglasses.

But there is a thing that we call solar retinopathy. This happens when you look directly at the Sun, for a long time.

For a few seconds (I repeat, a few seconds), you can stare at it directly and still be fine. But NASA advises that you still wear protective eyewear.

If this is true, then the beloved US President Donald Trump should’ve been blinded. You can only wish.

A Penny Could Kill You

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

It might kill you when you digest it. But with the famous “drop a coin” story, that’s almost impossible to happen.

Drop a coin on the top of the Empire State Building and it can kill a person, or crack the pavement.

The terminal velocity of a coin (a penny to be exact), would be just 30-50 Mph.

It’s just not enough to punch a crack at your hard skull.

A Goldfish Has A Memory Span of 3 Seconds

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

Ever heard that story?

It might sound true because a goldfish is definitely not included in the pantheon of the most intelligent creatures ever.

But there is no scientific evidence to back this up.

Scientists say that a goldfish has a memory span of 3 months.

Not bad for a small aquatic being.

The Earth is flat

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

Sorry B.O.B, but the Earth is a sphere. (Thanks Neil DeGrasse Tyson for wrecking him.)

Thousands of years ago, Erathosthenes proved this with a simple but clever trick.

You want a simple proof?

Go to the pier and watch the boats disappear bottom first. That’s a clear indicator that the Earth is curved.

We Only Have 5 Senses



You can read from your past textbooks that humans have 5 senses. Mainly, touch, hearing, smell, sight and taste.

But Scientists generally agrees that we have more than 5. Here are the addons:

Pain

Temperature

Balance

Thirst

Chemoreceptors (That’s why you vomit in drinking a lot of booze)

Hunger

Magnetic Reception (Yes, we’re like human compasses)

Time

Pressure

Proprioception (Knowing where the part of your body is)

Napoleon is just a Short and Badly Tempered Guy

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

The great military general is usually depicted in movies and cartoons as a small (almost midget sized) person.

But actually, here’s far from being short.

This is just a propaganda from the British Empire to mock the French General.

He’s 5’7 and that’s a common height back in his days.

Einstein Failed at Math

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

One of the greatest scientists who ever lived failed at math at one time.

Sounds really motivating. But nothing can be farther from the truth.

He never failed mathematics during his entire life. But he did failed an entrance exam at the Federal Technical Institute in Zurich.

Not because he sucks at math, but French.

Matadors wave a red cloth because it makes the bulls angry

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

This is not exactly true.

Bulls are color blind to red, so the color has nothing to do with their anger.

The cloth-waving part does all the magic.

Potty Flushing

Google+

Buffer

Pinterest

Delicious

reddit

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon

Tumblr

Blogger

There is a common misconception that when you flush your toilet in the southern hemisphere, the water will circle in a counterclockwise direction.

Sounds logical because of the Coriolis Effect, right?

But it’s not actually true. Your toilet is just too small to be affected by the Coriolis Effect.

Just ask your buddies in Australia or Brazil if you have some doubts.

Are there other misconceptions that you can think of? I’m pretty sure there are some! Comment down below and I’ll see you again next time.