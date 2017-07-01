NOTE: This is a Satire, Sherlock.

Nothing can be more amusing than owning an Atheist in a heated debate.

We all know what Creationism rulezz!

God created Adam and Eve and we all came from them! Yes, we do. Dumbass.

So, here are some killer arguments that can send an Atheist cry home to his mommy.

How To Pawn An Atheist In A Debate

Killer Argument # 1: Hitler, Mao, Stalin and Pol Pot are Atheists

We all know what these people did to our society, right? An it’s all because that they are Atheists.

Yep. Hitler is an Atheist. No matter how inclined he is to the Pope with his pal Benito Mussolini.

Pol Pot is a Cambodian Dictator who lacks morals and the residents suffered an ill fate because of him.

You probably only need to say this to an Atheist and he will soon realize that he’s on the losing end of the argument.

Killer Argument # 2: Atheists Lack Morals

This one’s a given. How can Atheists know what is good and bad if they don’t believe in the Bible?

Checkmate, Atheist!

They have no idea what is wrong or right if they don’t have a code of conduct to follow, right?

Even if Bill Gates donated a chuck of his money to charity, that doesn’t mean that he’s a good guy.

That’s why we have the Bible! Duh? To tell us what’s good and bad!

Killer Argument #3: We are Intelligently Designed by God.

Only an Almighty Creator can create us from scratch.

These dumb Atheists just simply don’t know what they are talking about. Evolution. That’s not even a law and they use it as a weapon of last resort.

Charles Darwin even turned back to Christianity in his death bed.

Checkmate again!

Just ask Mr. Ray Comfort and Ken Ham. Bananas are intelligently designed by God to fit our hands.

Go ahead Atheist, grab a banana and see if it fits. You probably know we’re right.

Killer Argument # 2: Everything came from Nothing? You must be out of your mind!

Then there’s the Big Bang crap that they like to argue about.

Oh yeah? Try popping a balloon and let’s see if you can make a galaxy out of that!

Those Scientists can’t even prove this theory! How could an explosion so massive come out of nowhere?

When an Atheist asks you about who created God, just say that God works in mysterious ways and you will probably win the debate.

Killer Argument # 1: You Became an Atheist because your life sucks!

This the Weapon of Mass Destruction for us. Nobody can kick out from this argument.

Just say to the Atheist that God must’ve not loved him that why he hated him.

“You must’ve lost something important that’s why you hate God.”

Works all the time people! Try it out!

Just read these killer arguments in a debate and you are one step away from defeating your first Atheist! Join us again next time here at Chronically Biased for more awesome Atheist Butt-kicking content!