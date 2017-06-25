History has always thought us that there are still times that we find a way to screw things up.

For instance, back in the Middle Ages when the Bubonic Plague struck Europe and killed the majority of its population, they blamed cats for it.

Black cats to be exact. They thought these furry little creatures were spawned by the devil.

Sadly, they didn’t know that the real culprit was the cats’ food source. Rats. Not exactly them, but the fleas that live on them.

There are many times that this happened in the entire course of our history.

Here are some examples when Man screwed things up so badly.

5 Deadliest Products We Consumed (Or Used)

Asbestos

When it comes to fireproofing, nothing can compete with this badboy.

Asbestos is a silicate product that has a ton of desirable properties. Here are some of it.

Sound Absorption (Soundproofing)

Average Tensile Strength

Fire resistance

Electrical Resistance

Affordable

That’s the reason why Asbestos has been widely used for centuries. There are massive mining activities just to match the public’s demand for this product. It was used everywhere. Electric hotplates, roofing, brake linings, pipe insulation and cooking utensils.

Little did they know that this awesome product comes with a price. A deadly price. Asbestos has been linked to a number of diseases like Lung Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Asbestosis, Mesothelioma and many more.

Good thing that we banned that stuff from our offices and homes in 1989. Most of it.

Lead

Back in the 18th century until today, Lead was commonly used in beauty products. Mainly, as a skin whitening product.

But this is not the only time that Lead was used for beautification purposes. Cleopatra has always been represented in photos as a captivating, beautiful lady. Her trademark look was of course, that she had heavy eyeliner. Although we don’t picture Egyptians like this, every single one of them wore some eyeliner. The reason is, they believed that having an eyeliner could protect them from evil spirits and disease. They also wore it to protect them from the sun.

I believe in the latter. Yes, wearing dark makeup in the middle of the desert can help you to reduce the Sun’s glare. But I’m really not quite sure about the first one.

Scientists believe that this makeup contained lead salts. The Egyptians’ lifespan was about 30. Think about it.

We’ll leave the conclusion up to you.

Heroin

This shows us that large companies can sell anything to us consumers. No matter how dangerous and useless.

Back in 1898, Bayer publicly released a product called “Heroin”. It was named that because the “testers” felt like they were feeling heroic under the influence of this “Wonder” drug.

They marketed the product as a cure for irritation, colds, and cough forlittle kids. WOW! What a great way to soothe a crying child!

They also marketed it as a cure for bronchitis, tuberculosis and other pulmonary diseases.

Addiction to this product became so rampant that the government decided to act to prevent the issue from getting worse. They made the possession and manufacture of Heroin illegal in 1924.

Good stuff right?!

Radium

Madame Marie Curie with her husband, Pierre Curie, discovered this radioactive element.

She received a Nobel Peace Prize because of this important discovery. Making her the first woman to receive the coveted award.

Soon, people became curious about this luminous substance and they soon created a “Radium” fad.

Here are some examples of Radium-tastic products that we saw in the course of history.

Radium Chocolates

Radium Butter

Toothpaste

Cosmetics (The most prevalent)

Impotence Remedies

Radioactive Condoms (Lightsabers)

Cigarettes

Health Spas

Water Purifier and “Enhancer”

Clocks

Aaaaand, then we learned that Radium can cause radiation poisoning. Such a drag that we have to learn it the hard way. Workers that dealt with Radium for their everyday tasks soon felt weak and suddenly died. “Radium Girls” as they called them.

They said that if you point a Geiger counter to their graves, it will still detect small amounts of radiation. I hope they had hazard pay bonuses back in the day.

Here’s Martika’s Coloured Kisses Videos To Honor The Radium Gals.

Last but not the least,

Mercury

An element named after the Roman Messenger of the Gods. Signifies speed, agility and quickness. It’s also known as “Quicksilver”.

There are stories that an Emperor of China died after drinking a concoction of powdered jade and Mercury. He thought that this drink would provide him eternal life. Yeah, right!

Mercury, along with lead and radium, was marketed for the ladies through cosmetics and beauty products.

Yes, it provided skin whitening. But it also provided its users with Mercury poisoning. Even vapors from this element can kill a human being.

It was also used in thermometers, fluorescent lights and dental fillings.

During the height of Mercury usage, we released a ton of Mercury vapors into our Atmosphere. I don’t really know when it will really affect us, so, no problem guys!

I hope you learned something from this. Share your thoughts below at the comment section and I’ll see you next time!