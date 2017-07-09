Over the course of history, we’ve seen that for every great invention comes 100 dumb inventions.

I mean, it’s a good thing that they tried (I guess). But the thing that I don’t get is, how can we screw up so many things that are so plain and simple?

Cracking eggs might be a little difficult but why invent something that makes the task more complicated?

So, without further ado, here are 5 of the dumbest inventions of all time. Part 1.

The Dumbest and Stupidest Inventions Of All Time

Vibrating Ab Belts

Feeling fat and want to shed some few pounds without doing anything? Then the Vibrating Ab Belt is the thing for you!

Say goodbye to plain and boring sit ups. Why tire yourself out when you can have the Vibrating Ab Belt!!!

You probably think that I’m promoting this thing because of the repetition of the word “Vibrating Ab Belt”!!

10 times out of 10, this product just simply doesn’t work. It serves little to no purpose whatsoever. It looks dumb too.

So, if you’re looking to shed off your flabby tummy and arms, there’s still no better way than to do it the old fashioned way.

Hula Chair

Want to get rock solid abs while just sitting on your ass all day?

Then we’ve got the perfect product just for you! Introducing the Hula Chair!

It comes in a rotating chair that you can use literally anywhere. Yes, anywhere!

On the beach, while working, while watching TV. You can have your “exercise” with minimal effort!

The infomercial on this one cracks me up whenever I see it.

Imagine having a job interview with the HR sitting in that monstrosity. Good luck on passing that interview with all that distraction.

I wonder how long it took them to practice getting any kind of work done while sitting on those thing…lol.

Sauna Pants

It’s not surprising that the majority of these products target people with weight problems. They will do anything just to make these people spend a couple of bucks, of course for the promise of instant and /or easy weight loss.

This product is just the same as the previous ones. Ineffective and it looks horrendous too. How could you possibly resist buying it?!

Sweating is a huge factor when it comes to losing weight, temporarily. That’s why you see these MMA artists and boxers staying inside a sauna for a couple of hours just to make it to the weight cut.

But the problem is this. Once you start drinking water again, your body will also gain its weight right back.

Guys, if you’re looking for a gag gift for your friends, this is perfect. But if you’re looking for a way to lose weight, you better keep your hands off of this space age trash.

The Uro-Club

Are you a golfer? Do you have some problems on keeping your peepee?

Well, you got the answer to all of your pesky problems.

Introducing, the Uro Club!

This product comes with an entire set of Uro Golf clubs that you can use to urinate while playing. Don’t worry they also included a green cloth to cover your privates for only $24 SRP!

Can you tell me people, what’s happening to this world? Can’t you just pee in the bushes? It’s 100% obvious that you’re taking a pee anyway!

So, if you ask me what my score is for this product? I’d say 1/10. 1 for the guts to release this product to the market. Okay … maybe a couple more points for how funny it is.

USB Pet Rock

If you were born back in the 70’s, you probably saw the Pet Rock.

Basically, it’s just a rock that you need to take care of. Marketed for the guy that doesn’t have the time to take care of a pet.

The invention was sold like crazy. You’re the dumb one back in the 70’s if you didn’t have this “pet”.

I wonder how they distinguish the fake ones to the real ones? You can just find a rock in the street and you got yourself a “Pet Rock”.

Some “smart” guys even developed a space age Pet Rock. Everything is USB powered nowadays. So, what the heck. Let’s make a USB Pet Rock!

It comes with a USB cable that you can connect to your PC or charger. Here’s the catch. It still doesn’t do anything.

You know why? Because it’s still just a stupid rock!!

Stay tuned for the next part of the Dumbest and Stupidest Inventions of All Time. Share your thoughts below, and I’ll see you next time. Peace!!