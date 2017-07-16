5 Dumbest Inventions of All Time – Part 2

You probably know that we are not yet done in counting down the worst of the worst here at Chronically Biased.

These products failed miserably in terms of its usage. The marketing’s good, yeah. Who the hell wouldn’t share these products to their friends just for the laughs?

Some people probably bought these items for gag gifts or just to know whether these products are real.

So, without further ado, here’s the part 2 of the dumbest inventions of all time.

Dumbest and Stupidest Products – 2nd Wave

Self-Twirling Spaghetti Fork

Tired of twirling your spaghetti everytime you eat dinner? We have the solution for you!

Introducing The Self Twirling Spaghetti fork!

Armed with a powerful 2 HP motor guaranteed to suit all your pasta-twirling needs. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe!

They market this product to teach kids how to twirl pasta. Want your kids to be lazy and stupid? Buy this product now, ASAP!

Baby Mop

Dirty floors and crying babies will be just a thing in the past with this invention.

Introducing, the Baby Mop!

Let your kid roam and play on your dirty floor while inhaling dust particles in the process. At least, you got a little help in keeping those tiles squeaky clean!

That means more TV time for mom! Happy wife, happy life!

The TV Hat

Watching movies while you’re on the go can be a hassle.

Luckily, we have the long awaited answer to this problem.

Introducing, the TV Hat!

You can wear it outside, on the car, on the beach. Everywhere!

Enjoy your movies in HD quality. Make you movie day, everyday!

Perfect product if you want to look dumb in front of everyone.

Walking Sleeping Bag

Tired of setting up your sleeping bag while you’re trekking in the woods?

Consider your problem solved!

Introducing, The Walking Sleeping Bag!

Best for camping, mountain climbing and trekking.

You’re curious on how to use it? Okay!

First, put on the patented Walking Sleeping Bag in your body. Then lay your troubles away.

Guaranteed to give you the best sleep you ever had in years!

Why buy expensive sleeping bags when you can have your jacket and sleeping quarters all in one?!

It gives you the Michelin Man look too! Great!

EZ Cracker

We all got this problem when we are baking our favorite cakes or cooking omelettes for breakfast.

That terrible problem is, cracking eggs.

This product may work, but the infomercial is just ridiculous.

“No matter how you crack them, you always end up picking up eggshells..”

Uhm. No? This problem is just for the idiots that doesn’t know how to properly crack an egg.

Even kids on the chef shows can do it.

There’s no excuse for being this stupid, people! Visit a crash course in the web, or watch some YouTube videos on how to crack eggs!

It’s just one simple motion!

Worth to Mention:

Ab-Hancer

Looking for a quick way to get six-packs? Worry no more! Ab-hancer got you covered! Literally!

To use this contraption, just put it into your belly then let it sit for an hour or two. Then, voila! You got yourself a six-packed abs!

Technically, there are still disputes whether if the product really does exists. Www.abhancer.com leads to nowhere. There are no Amazon listings, so our verdict is: Hoax.

But I really wish that someone will create this product. He’s a millionaire in the making! Imagine the sales of this product in its launch date.

Pros – Quick and easy to use

Cons – Your artificial abs will be gone in a jiffy.

I hope you enjoyed reading this. Check out the first one if you haven’t read it yet.

Share your thoughts below and I’ll see you again on the 3rd installment of the dumbest products ever. Don’t forget to like and share!