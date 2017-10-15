False Historical Facts That You Still Believe In

There are some things that you learned from school that probably caught on for the rest of your life. Like Einstein invented gravity or some other stuff.

Bragging about these facts with your drunk friends can be a lot of fun when everyone turns into historians and scientists after a couple of bottle of suds.

So, to get your ready for your next drinking bout with your buds, here are some false historical facts that most of us still talks about today.

Debunking time!

False Historical Facts You Still (Probably) Talk About

Egyptian Queen

The most famous queen in Egyptian history is Cleopatra.

Good thing that social media wasn’t invented back in the days because she’s gonna be trending for sure. Her ill fate with her lover, Mark Antony will reach the Brangelina breakup status, no doubt about it.

But what if I told you that this legendary Egyptian Queen is not even from Egypt?

Hate to break it to you but she’s Greek. She came from the Ptolemaic Dynasty that ruled Egypt after Alexander the Great’s death.

Most of her family members refused to speak Egyptian and she’s the first one to do it.

The Origin of the Toilet

When you mention the word “toilet”, there’s only one name that will come to your mind.

That man is Thomas Crapper.

This one’s gotta be true, right? Nope.

Actually, the flush toilet is already present when the young Thomas Crapper starter his plumber work.

The man that came up with this life-changing invention is Sir John Harington back in the 16th century.

Ninjas Wore Black All The Time

According to pop culture, Ninjas always wore black robes to give them stealth abilities during the night.

As logical as it seems, it’s actually not true.

Ninjas wore a dark blue colored robe because it blends better in the night that a black cloth.

Most of them wore the stealthiest clothes of them all. The normal, average working day clothes.

Edmund Hillary Climbed The Tallest Mountain

Pop quiz! What’s the tallest mountain in the world?!

1, 2, 3. Time’s up!

If your answer is Mt. Everest, you’re wrong young fella!

Yes, Mt. Everest is the “HIGHEST” mountain with elevations higher than 7,200 meters above sea level. Edmund Hillary’s quest in epic proportions with his trusty sherpa, Tenzing Norgay.

But Chomolungma is not the tallest.

The throne actually belongs to Mauna Kea in Hawaii. It’s 10,000 meters in height, beating Mt. Everest by 2,000+ meters. But majority of it is submerged beneath the sea so technically speaking, the Everest still wins.

The Frankenstein Fallacy

Have you read the famous novel of Mary Shelley called “Frankenstein”?

Quite enjoyable and fun to read, right?

There are also countless movie adaptations and parodies of this iconic monster. I personally love the Mel Brooks one with the late Gene Wilder parody film, “The Young Frankenstein“.

Most of us think that the monster’s name is Frankenstein, but actually, the real “Frankenstein” is the creator, Victor Frankenstein.

Igor, the creepy laboratory assistant, also didn’t appear in the book.

Did we miss out something? Write your comments below. Don’t forget to like and share.

I’ll see you next time. Peace!