What’s a better solution after a hard-day’s quarrel with your girl other than to lay back and watch movies with her.

I didn’t believe it at first, but heck. It’s like Pikachu’s thunderbolt to Squirtle; it’s super effective.

But take note, not just any movie could do the job. Watching some dumb flick like Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” can only worsen the situation.

So, with the help of our contributor, Amy Funchess, we are here to give you the movies that you should watch with your gal.

Let’s do this.

Movies That You Should ABSOLUTELY Watch With Your Girl

Dead Alive/Braindead (1992)

Genre: Splatter Film/Horror

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Whoever said that horror flicks can’t be a source of entertainment for all the couples out there?

NOTE: This one’s not for the faint-hearted. Boy, this movie is gruesome.

But if your girl loves to have some scarefest every now and then, this one’s your best bet.

The story’s protagonists are also couples so there’s still the element of romance in the movie. Don’t worry.

You would probably get 2 or 3 hugs when she jumps off her seat.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

One of the most iconic film in this genre, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks ignited the hearts of their viewers with their weird but sweet love story.

Who can forget the part where the Empire State Building lights up with a heart sign.

I am certain that she would love this movie.

The plot’s great, the supporting cast is great and the ending is great.

So, what’s not to love?

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Genre: Fantasy/Action

IMDb: 8.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

We really do have that penchant for zombie movies so, this one’s not that really surprising. (Rest in Peace, George Romero.)

The first installment of the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, this one’s gonna make you laugh your ars* off (and your gal too).

This is the pinnacle of British comedy, ladies and gentlemen.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost cemented their legacy with this masterpiece of a zombie movie.

Great choice if you want to have some laughs and jitters all at the same time.

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Time for some tearjerking movie action.

I don’t want to spoil anything, so I wouldn’t talk about the plot. That’s where the magic of this movie comes from.

But I will tell you that it’s super awesome.

The chemistry between Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is off the charts on this one.

Can you watch the movie without feeling bad for Tom?

Highly unlikely to happen.

Now, before we go down to the number 1 on the list, here are some movies that are worth mentioning.

Honorable Mentions:

Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

You Got Mail (1998)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Notting Hill (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

Knocked Up (2007)

And the number 1 spot on the list goes to:

Titanic (1997)

Genre: Drama/Disaster Film

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

We all know what happened to the maiden voyage of the real RMS Titanic. Not even God can sink it, eh?

But with all this pile of debris underwater, comes a great story about an undying, unbiased, unadulterated love.

The main characters Jack (played by Leo DiCaprio) and Rose (played by Kate Winslet) was immortalized in the hearts of millions of people around the world with this one iconic pose.

Match it with the movie’s soundtrack, My Heart Will Go On, then you got the winning formula for a box-office hit movie.

Once the highest grossing film of all time, this movie will certainly live through decades to come.

Also, we loved this movie because it’s not your typical “Happily Ever After” film.