Throughout the course of human evolution, there are some parts of our bodies that remains super important to us. Like our brain, heart, liver, stomach and kidney just to name a few.

But there are some that serves no useful purpose whatsoever. These organs become redundant and obsolete with the ever constant change of our lifestyle.

So, here are 5 Obsolete organs in the human body that serves no useful purposes.

5 Organs That Serves No Purpose Today

Coccyx (Tailbone)

Have you ever undergone through a Spinal X-ray?

You might see that we have a little bone sticking out through our arse.

This is clearly visible with our primate ancestors like gibbons and other monkeys.

They have been obsolete because today, you can’t really see a human walking with his tail.

Or can you?

Male Nipples

Yes, you do have nipples. That’s what a standard mammal looks like.

But does it serve a purpose? Not really. Here’s why.

As a fetus, we are all females until we get the Y chromosome.

Yeah, like Chucky’s son.

Nipples are generally an organ designated for the women’s body. Men’s nipples serves no particularly no useful purpose.

Instead, males can acquire breast cancer too because of this. Though females have the more significant chance of acquiring the disease.

Body Hair

I know some of you guys are probably thinking. “My body hair is there to turn the girls up!”

But here’s the catch.

When cavemen lived thousands of years, body hair can really save them from the harsh temperatures of their habitat.

But today, when most of us have houses with air conditioning and heaters, temperature is not a big of a deal.

Don’t forget about your thousand dollar fur coats!

Clothing generally replaced its functions for us today.

Wisdom Tooth

Oh man, I can’t forget the time when the dentist removed my impacted wisdom tooth.

The pain and torture it brings.

Scientists generally agreed that the wisdom tooth is there because of the diet of our ancestors. Raw food, hard and thick leaves are more or less, their staple diet.

Our bodies adjusted to that and then voila! The wisdom tooth was born.

Today, our main diet consists of tenderly cooked meat, fluffy bread and fresh veggies. So, there’s no need for that extra teeth for us.

Most of the time, it gets impacted and causes more trouble than help today.

Appendix

Thousands of years ago, humans rarely eat churros and burritos. Instead, they eat food that’s rich with cellulose.

Vines, tree twigs and tree bark, I think.

To make the story short, they eat mostly plants.

The Appendix found its purpose in that kind of diet.

But today, it serves no purpose in our digestion and when inflamed, it can cause deadly appendicitis. (Except if you’re a vegetarian, I think.)

It’s like a ticking timebomb waiting to detonate.

