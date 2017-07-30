5 Worst Movies in Film History

Not all movies are like Shawshank Redemption that has a special place in our hearts.

Some of them are so iconic, but not in a good way.

In fact, some of them are so bad, you’ll gonna cringe every second that you’re watching it.

Here are some of the worst of the worst when it comes to motion pictures.

Worst Movies Ever

This list is in no particular order, but the only thing I know is that these movies have the ability to make the most patient people punch their TV screens.

Reefer Madness (1936)

IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%

Let’s start off with a cult classic with the “Reefer Madness”.

A classic film-noir.

You probably know how the story goes.

Some reefer addicts suffered the ill fate. The hilarious acting is something you can’t really miss.

This movie’s purpose is to educate the audience the bad effects of Marijuana. But it due to the unrealistic circumstances of the reefer addicts, it serves no purpose other than a light-hearted comedy. Unintentionally.

Harold and Kumar even made a parody out of it.

Mac and Me (1988)

IMDB Rating: 3.4

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 38%

There are ripoffs that are quite good, like Spaceballs.

I’ve watched this movie just for the sake of knowing how bad it is.

And you know what?

It’s really bad as they say it is!

If you want to watch a lousy E.T ripoff that is nowhere near from the original movie plot, be my guest!

McDonalds is behind all of this abomination that we call ‘Mac and me’.

Kids frolicking and dancing with Ronald McDonald doesn’t seem so bad, right? Wrong!

Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

IMDB Rating: 1.8

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 19%

Disgusting. This movie is disgusting.

Not because it’s full of gore and dismembered bodies. But the opposite of it.

This movie is based on the Alfred Hitchcock classic “The Birds”.

It’s supposed to be a romantic, horror film. But it turned out to be a comedy movie, a bad one.

This is the worst CGI I have ever seen. Period!

Shock and Terror is in the title. Spoiler Alert! But there’s nothing shocking and terrifying in this movie other that the bad graphics and acting of the cast.

A waste of 10,000 bucks of budget in my opinion.

Any Neil Breen Movie (Fateful Findings, Double Down, Pass Thru, I Am Here…Now)

IMBD Ratings: 4.5, 4.1, 6.1, 4.4

Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: N/A

Credit this man for being the director, producer, sound artist, storywriter and main actor all at the same time.

Neil Breen. Neil Breen.

I couldn’t stop laughing everytime I hear this name.

Cringe-worthy scenes that will absolutely make you wonder, “Who wrote this sh*t?!”.

Laptops getting wrecked every scene, gratuitous nude scenes and overall bad acting is more than enough to say that all of his movies deserve to be on the bottom of the barrel.

If you want to try how much bad screenplay that you can tolerate, feel free to order his DVD collection on his website.

Fateful Findings

Pass Thru

I can’t find the links of the other two, Google must’ve taken them down in the search results for being too awesome.

This is my favorite part of the movie, enjoy.



Last and definitely not the least,

The Room (2003)

IMDB Rating: 3.6

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 36%

Director and main actor Tommy Wiseau became famous for one thing, and one thing only.

His masterpiece, “The Room”.

I can’t explain the feeling while watching it. Just watch it for yourself, I don’t want to spoil the experience for you guys.

James Franco is currently doing a film dedicated to Tommy Wiseau called “Disaster Artist”. ‘Nuf said.

Here’s the funniest crossover ever featuring Tommy Wiseau courtesy of Pistol Shrimps.



Did I miss something out? Share your thoughts below and I’ll see you in the 2nd installment. Chow!